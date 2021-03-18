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Γιοβανόπουλος Φώτης - Μήνυση Κατά Αστυνομικών για Μη Χρήση Μάσκας
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2499 views • March 18, 2021
Μήνυση κατά αστυνομικών για πρόστιμο μη χρήσης μάσκας.
Γιατί ο αστυνομικός που κόβει πρόστιμο για μη χρήση μάσκας αντιμετωπίζει τις βαρύτατες κατηγορίες του Ποινικού Κώδικα και τουλάχιστον 20 χρόνια φυλακής.
Υπόδειγμα μήνυσης για χρήση μάσκας κατά αστυνομικών.
https://www.sfagi.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ypodeigma-mhnyshs-maska-covid-kata-astynomikon-2021.docx
Υπόδειγμα μήνυσης για μετακίνηση κατά αστυνομικών 2021
https://www.sfagi.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ypodeigma-mhnyshs-metakinhshs-covid-kata-astynomikon-2021.docx
Γιατί ο αστυνομικός που κόβει πρόστιμο για μη χρήση μάσκας αντιμετωπίζει τις βαρύτατες κατηγορίες του Ποινικού Κώδικα και τουλάχιστον 20 χρόνια φυλακής.
Υπόδειγμα μήνυσης για χρήση μάσκας κατά αστυνομικών.
https://www.sfagi.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ypodeigma-mhnyshs-maska-covid-kata-astynomikon-2021.docx
Υπόδειγμα μήνυσης για μετακίνηση κατά αστυνομικών 2021
https://www.sfagi.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ypodeigma-mhnyshs-metakinhshs-covid-kata-astynomikon-2021.docx
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