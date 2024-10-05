Propaganda, Fauci, Remdesivir, Hospital Homicides for Money?!?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Medical Coder: Gilead had actually applied for a new tech bonus payment for Remdesivir. So the new code was created for Remdesivir in April, and that's actually what launched the hospital protocols because people were actually doing well when they were treating them with hydrochloroquine, which came from Operation Warp Speed. Actually, the national stockpile of hydroxychloroquine, hospitals got a free donation of that, like right at the end of March, and then three days later, April 1st, the new diagnosis came out. Bonus for Remdesivir came out, and it was like a line in the sand. We stopped Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine and we went straight to Remdesivir, where we got the bonus.

Newscaster 1: According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the bonus gives hospitals an incentive to use the medications, because prior to COVID, hospitals were not typically reimbursed by Medicare for these expensive drugs.

Newscaster 2: Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola and received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration back in May.

Paul Marik, MD: There were four drugs that were being tested for Ebola. Remdesivir killed more people than placebo and the data safety monitoring board had actually stopped the study…

Brian Hooker, PhD: where, literally, 53% of the patients died in the failed Ebola trial and was repurposed.

Ryan Cole, MD: It was a failed Ebola drug because it caused more harm than good in the Ebola trials.

Ryan Cole, MD: The majority of hospital deaths were actually caused by Anthony Fauci because his NIH put out protocols that if the hospital systems adhere to, they got bonuses. Big bonuses. Lots of money, $3,000 for putting an IV in of Remdesivir. Boom. $3,000 but guess what? On top of the entire hospital stay, a 20% bonus that could be hundreds of 1000s of dollars.

Brian Hooker, PhD: The data was so overwhelming that Remdesivir killed patients more so than placebo. The drug had to be stopped, and this was published in the New England Journal in the end of 2019

May Holland, CEO of CHD: What happened during COVID could not have happened without propaganda and censorship. And how do we overcome that propaganda and censorship? It's primarily through people not being willing to shut up.

Ryan Cole, MD: Silence is compliance. That's how they get us to comply, is by keeping us afraid and silent.





