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Dr Judy Mikovits Shares How To Defend From Vaxxed
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2704 views • January 03, 2022
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Stew to discuss viral shedding from vaccinated patients and shares how to defend yourself from shedding and take back your immunity.
RELATED LINKS:
https://plaguethebook.com/
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/premium/
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vrpos7-take-back-immunity-dr.-judy-mikovits-shares-how-to-defend-from-vaxxed.html
RELATED LINKS:
https://plaguethebook.com/
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/premium/
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vrpos7-take-back-immunity-dr.-judy-mikovits-shares-how-to-defend-from-vaxxed.html
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