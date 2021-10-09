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Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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245 views • October 09, 2021
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021

https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/☣💥☣(Must-Watch)-The-Truth-about-Communist-Luciferian-World-Order-2021:5?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY




Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ Audit Report Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update
https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]
Dig my best to cut out the fluff and trim the 3 hour EPIC into a more manageable 60 min summary of what was shown today.
https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU 

ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre

An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm





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[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
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[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]

[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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Privacy Policy