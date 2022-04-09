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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/07/2022 “You’re the real unsung heroes of this. You’re in the middle of the darkest darkness, yet you keep fighting. And it is beautiful and encouraging for the rest of us. And I want you to know you’re not alone.” A Danish Christian volunteer called Miriam expressed her applaud to the Chinese inside China fighting against communism