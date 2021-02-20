Matthew 14:1-13 “We’re Not Alone”

In our last study in Matthew chapter 13, we looked as several parables, and we looked at

Verses 34-35 regarding why He spoke in parables:



34 All these things Jesus spoke to the multitude in parables; and without a parable He did not speak to them, 35 that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, saying: “I will open My mouth in parables; I will utter things kept secret from the foundation of the world.”



Today we have the Holy Spirit who gives us wisdom and discernment to understand God’s word and to apply it in our lives. The secrets from the foundation of the world are revealed as we draw close to God. This week we will look at the death of John the Baptist.