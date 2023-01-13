https://gettr.com/post/p24ryf08008
01/10/2023 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik: The House will counter the Chinese Communist Party with our select committee on China. We will also stop the Biden administration from selling our strategic petroleum reserves to China.
01/10/2023 国会女议员埃利斯·斯蒂芬尼克：众议院会同中国问题委员会一起对抗中共。 我们还会阻止拜登政府将美国的战略石油储备卖给中共国。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.