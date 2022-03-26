Local Workshops for Parallel Economies this year will be Epic: Learning, Inspiration, Healing and Networking - 05

Workshops will be the main training grounds for all things Parallel Economy and Modern Pioneer techniques. The loss of jobs and small business over the last two years has lead to an explosion of people seeking self-employment in new and unique ways. Speakers and content creators have been running online workshops honing their skills and want to share their teachings with people in-person. Many people in rural areas are networking and marketing their skills and products locally and online.

People are hungry for new and old knowledge and will be seeking Workshop Events around the world this spring onward. I overview everything you want to know about Workshops from how they are organized to what topics to expect. I list off many important topics that will be in high demand this year. Workshops will also be a place to socially gather which will become local festivals if they also incorporate evening entertainment and family activities for kids. These places will be the breeding grounds for many new ideas and networking. People passionate to be part of the new emerging decentralized economies will attend, network and create these Workshops leading to an explosion of local economies wherever they occur. These events will be repeating and evolving all summer.