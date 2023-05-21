G7 Demonstrators Clashed with Police after Hundreds of People - Gathered and Marched through the Streets of Hiroshima - holding up Banners reading 'No War' and 'No G7' - Oppose Holding the Summit

A violent protest erupted on the third day of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
Demonstrators clashed with police after hundreds of people gathered and marched through the streets of Hiroshima holding up banners reading "No War" and "No G7" to oppose holding the summit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.