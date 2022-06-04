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UKRAINE WAR FOOTAGE STAGED BY BRITISH GOVERNMENT – RUSSIAN MOD (MIRRORED)
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858 views • June 04, 2022
UKRAINE WAR FOOTAGE STAGED BY BRITISH GOVERNMENT – RUSSIAN MOD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v0EvtSNumXN8/
The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Ukraine of staging war-movie style combat footage for the purposes of propaganda. The ministry also accused the British government of funding and aiding in the creation of the footage. Two allegedly staged clips were released by the ministry on Friday, along with a statement.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bxfk
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v0EvtSNumXN8/
The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Ukraine of staging war-movie style combat footage for the purposes of propaganda. The ministry also accused the British government of funding and aiding in the creation of the footage. Two allegedly staged clips were released by the ministry on Friday, along with a statement.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bxfk
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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