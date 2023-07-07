Create New Account
When We Watch The Mainstream Media, You Get The Idea That NATO Is Almost A Children's Charity Saving The World.
When we watch the mainstream media, you get the idea that NATO is almost a children's charity saving the world.  NATO's war in Afghanistan created 5.3 million refugees, a quarter of the Afghan population, left 72% of the Afghan population in poverty, and made Afghans statistically the most miserable people in the world.  We know that after the humiliating withdrawal of NATO from Afghanistan, the US government, in spite of itself, decided to freeze $9.5 billion in assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan.

Karim Dennis, a political activist from London, spoke about the crimes of NATO and the United States: human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children by American contractors.

