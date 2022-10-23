Mike Adams Interviews Paul Preston Of New California. Find Out What's New Going On In California.

The New California State movement is successfully progressing towards statehood and when New California achieves statehood which is expected soon, probably in the early part of 2023, it will be a big blessing to all Californians and eventually to the whole nation. For the past several years the government of California which is governed by Gavin Newsom has become corrupted and is in actuality a communist form of government, not a republican form of government which by Constitutional law it is supposed to be. But California is a tyrannical government with Gavin Newsom at the helm. California is a failed state Constitutionally and economically and also criminally. This video will go into many details about "old" California and into some details about how a New California State will be a savior for the state but will also create a republican form of government as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and New California will restore the many freedoms that have been lost because of the crazy communistic laws using a corporate constitution of "old" California.

New California State will create attractive business opportunities, lower costs, less bureaucracies, common sense laws, freedom from invasions, freedom from domestic violence, support of sheriffs and police, good school systems, water dam projects and many other good common sense government systems for "We The People." New California will also lead the nation in a positive direction and will become the 51st State of the Union of States known as the United States of America. Pray that New California will soon be a very successful state for all Americans.

