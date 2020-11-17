© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is why I left the Democrats | Jeff Van Drew
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • November 17, 2020
Congressman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey switched party affiliations during the impeachment hearings of late 2019. He joins Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith to comment on recent remarks made by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about working together with lawmakers across the aisle
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.