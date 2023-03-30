Fighters of PMC "Wagner" during the assault on enemy positions in Bakhmut captured a group of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Musicians" entered the battle with superior enemy forces and destroyed those who refused to surrender. The survivors prudently laid down their arms, spared their lives, and would later be exchanged.
