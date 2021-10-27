© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'BidenBucks' show Democrats 'sneer' at working people: Betsy McCaughey | 'Wake Up America'
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • October 27, 2021
On Wednesday's "Wake Up America", former Lt. Governor of New York, Betsy McCaughey, former Deputy Press Secretary to President Trump, Hogan Gidley, and Political Analyst Mark Halperin discussed Democrats' latest spending plans.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.