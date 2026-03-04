Brain Health and Toxins

Claudia von Boesealger: So one area I'm very passionate about is around brain health and looking at, for example here, the gut-brain-immune connection. What do you want people to know

Chris Shade, PhD: Toxins are just horrible on the brain. They affect it in so many different ways. The toxins now, we classify them as Gerontogens. They're accelerating the rate of aging. And so in that gut-brain-immune connection, once the toxic load gets high and the inflammation is building and the toxins are in the GI, the GI has inflammation, and the GI is opening up, you're getting leaky gut.

And that endotoxin is going with the toxins up to the brain, stimulating the neuroinflammation to the brain. So the endotoxin is turning down detoxification on a systemic basis by blocking bile flow and blocking the movement of toxins from the kidney. But it works on a cellular level, turning down those cellular protection mechanisms. So you're lowering the defenses and then popping these toxins in.

And they go to the brain, and there's stimulating inflammation in there, which is stimulating free radical damage and creating a lot of the fog that is generating the cognitive issues.

