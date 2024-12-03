The Ogasawara Islands : A Turbulent History | Japanology Plus - S02E82 | NHK World-Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exibido originalmente 10 de Julho de 2018
Título Original: Japanology Plus - The Ogasawara Islands : A Turbulent History
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World-Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7miyqs
Originally Aired : Tuesday, July 10, 2018
At first glance, life on the Ogasawara Islands may seem akin to living in paradise. Known for their amazing range of biodiversity and beautiful natural scenery, the islands were registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2011. However, perhaps an even more important, yet much lesser known, part of the islands' identity is their significance during World War II and the events that transpired on the islands during the post-war occupation.
