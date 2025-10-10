BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jonathan Cahn Part II | Prophetic Mysteries, Israel, and America’s Divine Destiny
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
153 followers
0
66 views • 1 day ago

Jonathan Cahn returns to uncover the prophetic patterns linking Israel, America, and the divine mysteries shaping our times.


Join Monte Judah for another powerful episode of The Lion’s Share featuring Jonathan Cahn, as he continues unveiling the mysteries of prophecy, the destiny of nations, and the divine patterns connecting Israel and America. In this riveting conversation, Jonathan explores the parallels between Jehu and modern leaders, the ancient signs marking divine purpose, and what these revelations mean for believers today. Discover how Scripture, history, and current events align with God’s end-time plan — and how we are called to stand with Israel and prepare for Messiah’s return.

Keywords
israeljonathan cahnprophetic mysteriesamericas divine destiny
