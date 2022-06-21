Did President Ronald Reagan Finish His Term of Office ?

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According to The False Witnes of False brother Rg Stair, Ronald Reagan was Not To Go Past Ralph's Timeframe he set for Him to Finish His Term !!! 1987--1988 ~ Then Very Profoundly Changed The Meaning of Reagan's Term of OFFICE in 1999 being his 1980's Prophesy Dates Never Materialized ! You Really Can't Make These Things Up as Good as Ole Rg Stair Did !! https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://rgstair.com/