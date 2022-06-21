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Did President Ronald Reagan Finish His Term of Office ?
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
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11 views • June 21, 2022

According to The False Witnes of False brother Rg Stair, Ronald Reagan was Not To Go Past Ralph's Timeframe he set for Him to Finish His Term !!! 1987--1988 ~ Then Very Profoundly Changed The Meaning of Reagan's Term of OFFICE in 1999 being his 1980's Prophesy Dates Never Materialized ! You Really Can't Make These Things Up as Good as Ole Rg Stair Did !! https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://rgstair.com/

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trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
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