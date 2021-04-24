© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Knife Attack Exposes Cabal. Transhuman Agenda. B2T Show Apr 23, 2021 (IS)
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • April 24, 2021
Blessed to Teach (B2T) empowers Christian Patriots with Truth!
See how the Cabal only cares about destroying the country and try to create a racist narrative out of a cop that stopped an attempted murder.
We review how the Cabal is pushing a color revolution with Saul Alinsky tactics to destroy America and other patriot news.
We also discuss Mike Lindell’s fight with the Deep State and how we have a Promo Code of B2T for mypillow.com and discuss the live streaming of truth on Frankspeach.com.
Then we do a Bible Study on Romans 1 where 2 of Rick’s Bible memory verses are in this chapter!
See how the Cabal only cares about destroying the country and try to create a racist narrative out of a cop that stopped an attempted murder.
We review how the Cabal is pushing a color revolution with Saul Alinsky tactics to destroy America and other patriot news.
We also discuss Mike Lindell’s fight with the Deep State and how we have a Promo Code of B2T for mypillow.com and discuss the live streaming of truth on Frankspeach.com.
Then we do a Bible Study on Romans 1 where 2 of Rick’s Bible memory verses are in this chapter!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.