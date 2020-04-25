The UFO Story ~ FLYING Objects In Plain SIGHT 2020.

~ Aliens Are Fallen Angels ~

If you don't understand this then you'll be greatly deceived during the Antichrist's Reign. A powerful delusion is coming for those who love not the truth (2 Thess 2:9-12). In 95 AD the Apostle John wrote Revelation. He mentioned that these frog looking beings are in fact demons. He also mentioned that they perform signs and in the last days they will be team with world leaders to battle against God..



NASA is a FRAUD... It was founded by the United States when they invited all of the Nazi war criminal scientists over to this country to build rockets that go nowhere. All of their images and videos are fake. Stanley Kubrick and Walt Disney created the fake moon landing. Don't take my word for it. Research it for yourself! Ask God to give you knowledge, wisdom and discernment to understand these things.



The earth is flat!!! We do not spin flying through space. There is NO OUTER SPACE. It is all water. Read your Bible! It's all there. Satan uses this lie to hide the fact that there is a ONE TRUE LIVING GOD, A CREATOR WHO IS JESUS CHRIST! The only begotten Son of the Holy Father God!



"And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.



For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty."

Revelation 16:13-14 KJV.



2 Corinthians 11:14-15

And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.



So called Aliens are actually disembodied evil spirits of the Nephilim which are the offspring of the Fallen Angels.