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Iran nuclear deal blows up in Biden's Face: JCPOA, Rus-Ukr and more: A Political chessboard in West Asia
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70 views • March 07, 2022
Posted 6March2022 TFIglobal:
Russia just put a Monkey Wrench into the Iran Nuclear deal. Russia said remove all sanctions or No Iran Nuclear deal. We have to process the Iranian Uranium for the deal to work. That can not be done with the sanctions on Russia.
Iran nuclear deal, Russia, Sanctions, Israel, Biden,
Russia just put a Monkey Wrench into the Iran Nuclear deal. Russia said remove all sanctions or No Iran Nuclear deal. We have to process the Iranian Uranium for the deal to work. That can not be done with the sanctions on Russia.
Iran nuclear deal, Russia, Sanctions, Israel, Biden,
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