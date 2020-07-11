AMERICA, LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT! ** WWG1WGA

** The List Of President Trump’s Greatest Accomplishments

January 21st, 2020 Matt Howerton

Few Presidents, if any, have been as productive as President Trump has been over his first three years despite constant and overwhelming attempts by Democrats to undermine him.

The endless verbal assault on President Trump seems to have only emboldened his efforts to deliver results to the American people.

Let’s take a look at the list of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments…

• Unemployment levels at 50-year low, more Americans working than ever before

• Median household income at highest level ever recorded

• African-American unemployment at lowest rate ever recorded

• Hispanic-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever recorded

• Asian-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever recorded

• Women’s unemployment at lowest rate in 65 years

• Youth unemployment at lowest rate in nearly 50 years

• Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma

• Veterans’ unemployment at lowest rate in nearly 20 years

• Nearly 4 million Americans lifted off food stamps since the 2016 election

• Signed the biggest tax cut in US history, returning billions to the US taxpayer

• FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before

• Medicare reform saves seniors hundreds of millions of dollars per year

• Pushed through and signed Right-To-Try legislation (experimental drugs)

• Pushed through and signed First Step Act (prison reform)

• Secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic

• Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act

• U.S. oil production at an all-time high, coal exports up 60%

• United States became net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957

• Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year

• NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016

• Space Force established as the 6th branch of the Armed Forces

• Appointed and got approved over 200 federal judges

• Confirmed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh

• Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

• Protecting Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court

• Pushed through and signed USMCA to replace NAFTA

• Imposed tariffs on China, signed Phase 1 of trade deal ($200 billion+)

• Improved vetting and screening for refugees, switched focus to overseas resettlement

• Updated Prayer Guidance for first time since 2003, protecting public prayer

• Destroyed 100% of ISIS “caliphate” in Iraq & Syria and their leaders

• Terminated top terrorists Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qassem Soleimani

• Building long-awaited border wall with Mexico

• Partially defunded Planned Parenthood

• Forgave $750 million in student loans of 100% disabled Veterans

• Became the first US President to step foot in North Korea

• Illegal border crossings down over 70% (2019 v. 2018)

• Violent crime across US down for two consecutive years (Source: FBI)

• Issued Executive Order protecting religious organizations from the IR

President Trump has been so successful during his first three years in office that compiling his accomplishments is no easy task.