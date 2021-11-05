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X22 Report B 11. 5. 21.
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0 view • November 05, 2021
Ep. 2620b - Those Who Are Blind Will Soon See The Light, One Step At A Time
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Durham is bringing the pain, the [DS] is panicking and they trying to get ahead of the indictments by telling their side of the story. Document, facts will destroy their stories as propaganda. [HRC] is the initial target, Durham is coming after her, the hunters have now become the hunted, next it will be Obama and Biden. Devolution is now in full swing. The blind will soon see the light, one step at a time. Truth and facts will rise and the people will understand how the country was infiltrated from within.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
Durham is bringing the pain, the [DS] is panicking and they trying to get ahead of the indictments by telling their side of the story. Document, facts will destroy their stories as propaganda. [HRC] is the initial target, Durham is coming after her, the hunters have now become the hunted, next it will be Obama and Biden. Devolution is now in full swing. The blind will soon see the light, one step at a time. Truth and facts will rise and the people will understand how the country was infiltrated from within.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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