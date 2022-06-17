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Max Igan: Many Paths One Destination! [17.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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277 views • June 18, 2022

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--
TikTok Is Worse Than You Thoughthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7STD2ESmWg


Coles warns food shortages could last weeks

https://xyz.net.au/2022/06/coles-warns-food-shortages-could-last-weeks/


Encrypted messaging apps should be regulated to tackle extremism, Victorian inquiry hears

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jun/15/encrypted-messaging-apps-should-be-regulated-to-tackle-extremism-victorian-inquiry-hears


Nicaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/niacaragua-authorizes-entry-of-russian-troops-planes-ships/2022/06/09/bb3d4588-e849-11ec-a422-11bbb91db30b_story.html


Man in a woman suit with a mask

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFLl4oo47cS9/


Suspended Google engineer claims company's AI system is sentient

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wyt5d6fgSM


Tomorrow when the war began (2010 Australian Flim)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yIRWAcldNY


9 Most Advanced AI Robots - Humanoid & Industrial Robots

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jky9I1ihAkg


Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q


"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.


"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa


“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell


“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa


“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa


"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn


TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!


THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!


https://thecrowhouse.com

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan

DollarVigilanteTV: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/videos

FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan

Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse

Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse

Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982

MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702

TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww


The Crowhouse Community Forums:

https://thecrowhouse.community/


TheCrowhouse - 89798 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vYY0JO9oczz6/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/


Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy