BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HR department witch admits hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist women run male CEOs
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
526 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
118 views • June 09, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). The earth is run by the matriarchy for 5,000 years since Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization priestess days. Reptilian hybrid do not have DNA, and have a different cell structure and organs with a sixth sense brain frontal lobe, just like the snakes and crocodiles do, to read the thoughts and manipulate psychically. They have sex with supervisors to get company or CIA NSA MI6 FBI positions  and blackmail. “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” people smell the DNA distinguish who they are, just like snakes. They cook alive Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons. They see human specie people as their cockroach servants. They get their jobs and prestigious titles and high salaries through sacrificing 12 million human children to Satan. Their millions of human resources directors and HR managers and HR recruiters witches gauge out the children’s eyes alive, and pull out their intestines alive, and eat their genitals alive, and make the children eat their own human flesh alive, and drink their adrenochrome blood, and lesbian rape them, in order to terrorize them to harvest adrenalin-infused adrenochrome blood to get a drug high and youth, and who throw our human children’s leftover human meat and bone ashes into the supermarket foods and restaurant foods

 

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy