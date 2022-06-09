HR department witch admits hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist women run male CEOs

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). The earth is run by the matriarchy for 5,000 years since Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization priestess days. Reptilian hybrid do not have DNA, and have a different cell structure and organs with a sixth sense brain frontal lobe, just like the snakes and crocodiles do, to read the thoughts and manipulate psychically. They have sex with supervisors to get company or CIA NSA MI6 FBI positions and blackmail. “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” people smell the DNA distinguish who they are, just like snakes. They cook alive Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons. They see human specie people as their cockroach servants. They get their jobs and prestigious titles and high salaries through sacrificing 12 million human children to Satan. Their millions of human resources directors and HR managers and HR recruiters witches gauge out the children’s eyes alive, and pull out their intestines alive, and eat their genitals alive, and make the children eat their own human flesh alive, and drink their adrenochrome blood, and lesbian rape them, in order to terrorize them to harvest adrenalin-infused adrenochrome blood to get a drug high and youth, and who throw our human children’s leftover human meat and bone ashes into the supermarket foods and restaurant foods

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine