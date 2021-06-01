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DO NOT GET THE VACCINE, STOP TRUSTING THE GOVERNMENT [2021-06-01] - SHAWN VIDIELLA (VIDEO)
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503 views • June 01, 2021
DO NOT GET THE VACCINE, STOP TRUSTING THE GOVERNMENT [2021-06-01] - SHAWN VIDIELLA (VIDEO)
Video taken from Shawn Vidiella. - Already in January of this year Shawn Vidiella has presented herself and her Moderna vaccination damage, publicly. Today, about 5 months later, her condition has not improved at all....
I feel like I owe my followers and everyone donating to help me an update! I’m currently 5 months in to the vaccination injury! Some days I have just mild tremors and shakes but several times a week I have convulsions. I now am having full blown seizures! Just a few days ago I was rushed to the ER after my husband couldn’t get a response from me. I don’t remember much as I had several of these that day! But we were still discharged with zero answers!
I took the first Moderna on 1/4/21 haven’t been able to work since 1/6/21. I work for American Senior Communities at Good Samaritan Nursing home Oakland city in! They have refused to acknowledge any of my injuries and turned down my workman's comp claim! My fellow employees know I was bullied by corporate that day to take the shot! I gave in and took one for the team and they took my life from me! They treat employees like this imagine your families in there! Think about that for a minute! DO NOT TRUST THE GOVERNMENT, THE MEDICAL MAFIA IS NOT IN PLACE TO HELP HUMANITY, BUT RATHER THE TOTAL OPPOSITE!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Video taken from Shawn Vidiella. - Already in January of this year Shawn Vidiella has presented herself and her Moderna vaccination damage, publicly. Today, about 5 months later, her condition has not improved at all....
I feel like I owe my followers and everyone donating to help me an update! I’m currently 5 months in to the vaccination injury! Some days I have just mild tremors and shakes but several times a week I have convulsions. I now am having full blown seizures! Just a few days ago I was rushed to the ER after my husband couldn’t get a response from me. I don’t remember much as I had several of these that day! But we were still discharged with zero answers!
I took the first Moderna on 1/4/21 haven’t been able to work since 1/6/21. I work for American Senior Communities at Good Samaritan Nursing home Oakland city in! They have refused to acknowledge any of my injuries and turned down my workman's comp claim! My fellow employees know I was bullied by corporate that day to take the shot! I gave in and took one for the team and they took my life from me! They treat employees like this imagine your families in there! Think about that for a minute! DO NOT TRUST THE GOVERNMENT, THE MEDICAL MAFIA IS NOT IN PLACE TO HELP HUMANITY, BUT RATHER THE TOTAL OPPOSITE!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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