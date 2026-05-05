VICTOR BOUT

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Viktor Anatolyevich Bout[ (/buːt/; Russian: Ви́ктор Анато́льевич Бут, romanized: Viktor Anatolyevich But; born 13 January 1967) is a Russian arms dealer and politician. A weapons manufacturer and former Soviet military translator, he used his companies to smuggle arms from Eastern Europe to Africa and the Middle East during the 1990s. Viktor Bout is a vegetarian. He claims that he is not a follower of any religion, but considers Leo Tolstoy and Ivan Ilyin to be his spiritual leaders and "shares the views" of Jesus Christ, Buddha, Zarathustra and Krishna.