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Former Federal Gov. Of Canada Member Exposes That He Was Informed Of Plandemic In 2018 To Hit In Jan 20
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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624 views • September 22, 2021
Former Federal Gov. Of Canada memeber exposes that he was informed of plandemic in 2018 to hit in Jan 2020 .. Chinese military in Canada since 2018 .. New Foundland airport bought by unknown buyer .. 8 United Nations planes a day landing .. and yes Trudeau stole another election yesterday .. Canada is broke and China basically owns us. Trudeau is a traitor beyond imagination ... Americans we have the longest undefended border .. and only 1/4 of our 38 million oeople have firearms.
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healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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