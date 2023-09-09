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Elon Musk vs. ADL & Blue City Blues "We Can't Take More Migrants" Headline News 9/8/23
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59 views • September 09, 2023

Elon Musk vs. ADL & Blue City Blues "We Can't Take More Migrants" Headline News 9/8/23 Weekly News Report- Is Biden using border states for a new border wall? Big sanctuary cities are feeling the burden of thousands of migrants in need of food, housing, and education. Cities like Chicago and New York are maxed out and are considering giant tents to house migrants over the winter. Joe is reportedly considering a plan to require illegal aliens with dubious asylum claims to remain in Texas- a move that would see the Lone Star State absorb tens of thousands of illegal aliens every week. Elon Musk has threatened to sue the ADL blaming them for the loss of billions in Twitter's value and ad revenue. He later wrote in another post that X has "no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit" against the group to clear his company's name. Mike Pence went on Fox News to trash those who don't toe the "Conservative" line and to call President Donald Trump "my former running mate." All of that and much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/elon-musk-vs-adl/


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