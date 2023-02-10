🚨WARFIGHTER WALL🚨

"A Congresswoman, a Bartender, and an Actress seeks to eliminate Border Patrol Agents for arresting the pedophiles, gang bangers, and violent criminals turned over by Veterans On Patrol.



Due to AOC's utter stupidity, the Left has begun mobilizing to attack VOP just as they always do.



So long as we have Boots willing to Volunteer... VOP will continue to combat this evil.



Please do not let fear discourage you from coming, nor anger entice you to come...



Understand that the World's perspective of VOP is a lie because VOP pursues the truth.



Sponsor Camera Equipment for installation, send other materials, but we beg of you to lace up your Boots and bring our Heavenly Father's Word with you."



[email protected]



Stop.

Child.

Crimes.



#BORDERWARSAZ







Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



