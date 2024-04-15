Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Dr. Milhacea on the deadliest vaccine or bioweapon in human history!
channel image
Follower of Christ777
459 Subscribers
1771 views
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to SGTReport


Sean interviews Dr. Ana Milhacea who correctly claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is the deadliest vaccine in human history. 


Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godbioweaponyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truedeadliest vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket