COVID VACCINE: SEVERE CASES OF CLOTTED ARTERIES WORLDWIDE AS UK EXCESS DEATHS TOP 24,000 SINCE MAY
Alex Hammer
Published 18 days ago |

Shocking report into the unprecedented excess deaths in the UK since May 2022 and also severe cases of cardiovascular clotted arteries worldwide since the rollout of the "COVID vaccine":First:

Dr. John Campbell reports on the 24,440 "NON-COVID" UK excess deaths since May 2022 using UK Government data. We are now seeing many more excess deaths per week than in 2020 and 2021.

Next:

Pathologist’s Findings In The Vaccinated Are Unprecedented; Clotted Arteries Have Not Been Seen In The Last 150 Years of Reports.

Lymphocytosis reaction to the vaccine and clotted arteries; The lymphatic system is driven crazy by the vaccine and begins to tear into and destroy multiple organs.

Pathologists are finding horrific damage to major organs in the vaccinated.

These lymphocytosis changes have never been seen before of this type or in multiple organs.

Clotting of the arteries just does not happen, this has not been seen in the last 150 years of embalmers’ reports.

These are being seen in the people who died suddenly post "COVID injection."


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


