Just Talking: Pope Orders All Entities To Move Funds To Vatican Bank By Sept 30, & So So Much More (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-
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More On Economy, Food Shortages, 'Tomato' Virus, Monkeypox Death, Rogue Nation, & The Despicable Political Rhetoric. Below are links to articles on sites 'approved' by YT.
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