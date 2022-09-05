Just Talking: Pope Orders All Entities To Move Funds To Vatican Bank By Sept 30, & So So Much More (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-

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More On Economy, Food Shortages, 'Tomato' Virus, Monkeypox Death, Rogue Nation, & The Despicable Political Rhetoric. Below are links to articles on sites 'approved' by YT.





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https://abcnews.go.com/US/rise-heart-...





https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-G...





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https://www.the-sun.com/health/608534...





https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other...





https://www.the-sun.com/health/610755...





https://thehill.com/homenews/administ...



