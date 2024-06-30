© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Consequences of today's strikes in Kharkov
Russian Army carried out earlier today strikes against "Kraken" nazi-batallion base in Kharkov.
In Kharkov, the Novaya Poshta building was hit ( Postal Office Depo). Ukrainian resources publish footage that allegedly shows the consequences of a FAB-500 hit from the UMPC.
"Nova Poshta" is one of the key companies whose infrastructure is involved in supplying the front-line groups of the Ukrowehrmacht. In Kiev itself they don’t even hide this.