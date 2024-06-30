Consequences of today's strikes in Kharkov

Russian Army carried out earlier today strikes against "Kraken" nazi-batallion base in Kharkov.

In Kharkov, the Novaya Poshta building was hit ( Postal Office Depo). Ukrainian resources publish footage that allegedly shows the consequences of a FAB-500 hit from the UMPC.

"Nova Poshta" is one of the key companies whose infrastructure is involved in supplying the front-line groups of the Ukrowehrmacht. In Kiev itself they don’t even hide this.