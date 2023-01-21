Global Famine, Hunger and Starvation Is Being Orchestrated By The Devil

The global food crisis began at the end of 2021 and has gotten worse and worse since 2022. The news reports of farming issues, food shortages, food crises, and future plans have become headline news. The World Economic Forum has a bunch of info on its website about this. The inflation rates alone have caused a massive spike in food prices. On average, most prices have gone up roughly 30% or more. We are seeing bird flu outbreaks which are causing egg shortages and chicken shortages. We have seen fires at many locations nationally. In Texas, the lack of rain has caused a massive kill off of cattle. Every indication is that the New World Order wants to take every action possible to cause a global food crisis. Many experts believe that 2023 will get worse. Many farmers in America have said they have had some of the worst farming ever.

The globalists want to block and stop all meat from being used. Instead, they want people to switch to eating bugs. Even worse, there are stories about future plans to feed the world human bodies. Mass die offs are already under way and things are in place to see it get much worse. They even made the Soylent Green movie in 1973 that showed the whole world in trouble and the only answer was to eat people. What's even more interesting is that they said in the movie that the time frame was 2022. Anyone who is paying attention understands that the entire global agenda being planned by the devil has been broadcast in the movies. This is just one of many aspects. There is so much more to say and cover. This is a short enough video that sheds some light on what's unfolding. We will be making many more because what's occurring is happening fast. Global famine is the next big agenda of the NWO. We will see more pandemics, a global economic crisis, food troubles, weather problems, wars, and evil leaders worldwide all working together with WEF to institute the new Great Reset agenda. May God have mercy upon all the followers and believers in Christ Jesus - Yahshua the Messiah. He is returning soon. Anyone who thinks we are not in the times of the end discussed in the Bible either doesn't read the Bible or has decided to put blinders on and get deceived. It's time to wake up.

