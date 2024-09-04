Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu asks for forgiveness over hostage deaths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he begs "for forgiveness" for not being able to bring home alive six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza on Saturday. As he delivered his remarks, protests continued across Israel - including outside the prime minister’s residence - aimed at forcing the government to secure a hostage release deal with Hamas. Meanwhile, the UK has announced it is suspending some export licences for military equipment to Israel.
