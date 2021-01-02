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FALSE APOSTLE PAUL DOCUMENTARY A Hell Called Paul - The Hijacker of Christianity!
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99 views • January 02, 2021
Awesome Documentary by Alrayat Alsud.
Original Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSl9R...
Did the so-called apostle Paul hijack the religion of Jesus Christ? How did a man who never even met Jesus; a man who once dedicated his life to killing Christians, end up becoming the dominant voice of modern Christianity? Did he see the error in his ways and turns his life around? Or did he destroy the religion of Christ from the inside? In this documentary, we will expose one of the greatest con men Christianity has ever known: the false apostle Paul.
Original Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSl9R...
Did the so-called apostle Paul hijack the religion of Jesus Christ? How did a man who never even met Jesus; a man who once dedicated his life to killing Christians, end up becoming the dominant voice of modern Christianity? Did he see the error in his ways and turns his life around? Or did he destroy the religion of Christ from the inside? In this documentary, we will expose one of the greatest con men Christianity has ever known: the false apostle Paul.
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