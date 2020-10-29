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#18 Outlawing Private Health Insurance - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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19 views • October 29, 2020
#18) Outlawing all private health care insurance – Under the Biden presidency — which will of course quickly become the “Harris presidency” — all forms of private health insurance will be outlawed, and everyone will be forced into a new “Medicare for all” scheme, which is essentially Third World health care with long wait times and “death panels.” As you might expect, FDA attacks against nutrition, herbs and natural remedies will also be ramped up to keep people trapped in the Big Pharma racketeering scheme that pays kickbacks to lawmakers and bureaucrats.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#healthcare #bidencare #outlawed #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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