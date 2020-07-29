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White Coat Summit: [July 28, 2020] COVID-19 Cure Revealed!!
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20 views • July 29, 2020
This video was originally shared by Breitbart and has been removed from Big Tech platforms (shadow banned) because Big Pharma is scared that the general public will catch on to their lies. With this information, the masks are no longer necessary, hopefully more leaders will catch on and end their draconian mandates.
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