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CONFIRMED - VACCINE KILLS MORE THAN COVID | True Pathfinder
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320 views • March 12, 2021
Israel is the clear world leader in COVID-19 vaccination efforts. According to the government and mainstream media, the campaign has been a total success. But is it really?
Let's analyze the official data and find out and also look at some other disturbing initiatives by the Israeli government.
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Stay healthy and aware!
Our previous videos mentioned in the presentation can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDgKpFowmWcR/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/88inWdWHkxuS/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ekkln6scZJN9/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9p30hFB92t0W/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tbSsiwjHtV8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yuuQusTRgeox/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RtWQbgNWk6y/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LE1bTKn-r9w/
Let's analyze the official data and find out and also look at some other disturbing initiatives by the Israeli government.
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Contact us for the best Artemisinin on the market:
[email protected]
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
Our previous videos mentioned in the presentation can be found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDgKpFowmWcR/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/88inWdWHkxuS/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ekkln6scZJN9/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9p30hFB92t0W/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tbSsiwjHtV8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yuuQusTRgeox/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RtWQbgNWk6y/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LE1bTKn-r9w/
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