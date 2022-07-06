Intelligence Whistleblower: Government Positioning To “Take Action Against Extremists” [MIRROR]

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Stew Peters Show: Patriotic acts and beliefs are now the enemy ideology of the government. Maria Zeee joins with intelligence on the Australian government planning to crack down on Australian Patriots who want to protest for freedom.
■ https://zeeemedia.com/interview/intelligence-whistleblower-government-positioning-to-take-action-against-extremists/
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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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