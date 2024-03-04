Beautiful footage of the work of the Grad MLRS of the Central Military District units in the Avdeevka direction at night
Published 14 hours ago
Beautiful footage of the work of the Grad MLRS of the Central Military District units in the Avdeevka direction at night.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
