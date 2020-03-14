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TRUMP TODAY: The President speaks on the Roger Stone Trial while in Las Vegas 02/20/2020
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115 views • March 14, 2020
President Trump breaks his silence on the sham trial of his long time friend Roger Stone during a press gathering in Las Vegas Nevada on February 20, 2020.
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