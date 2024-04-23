Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is Reality?
channel image
Martus for Truth
17 Subscribers
21 views
Published Tuesday

Rick Beato recently asked the question, "Why can't people tell when something is out of tune (musically)?" That got me thinking about people who are out of tune with reality, going by their emotions instead by what is actually real.

#Reality, #Emotion, #OutOfTune

Keywords
realityemotionoutoftune

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket