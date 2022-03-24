DEVOLVED, Vol 3 - A New Cold War, by Adam Riva, 16 Mar 2022

𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐃 | 𝐕𝐨𝐥 3 - 𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐫, 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚, 16 𝐌𝐚𝐫 2022Like earlier "DEVOLVED" episodes, this episode has no written article. It's just the video.This video summarizes the events leading up to and ensuing events what is amounting to President Trump's second term.Personally, I believe Trump is still President, as he did actually win the 2020 election, but has allowed the Biden administration to display itself to satisfy the media. Thus we have a "government-in-exile", as well as one presented by the media. This allows Trump & military to act in the background to remove Deep State elements, based on indictments issued during his 2017-2021 administration.Some foreign leaders, most particularly Vladimir Putin, refuse to communicate with Joe Biden, but instead communicate with President Trump. Those leaders initiate the communication, so as not to suggest a violation of the Logan Act.Some friends of mine have expressed alarm that a nuclear war might ensue over the Ukraine crisis. I don't believe that can happen, as President Trump entrusted the nuclear codes over to Marine Corps General Berger. The only other nations with nuclear weapons among Western nations are UK, France and Israel. None of those nations would dare to initiate nuclear war without US involvement. Putin would not do so, as he has no desire to expand the Ukraine conflict.Several Biden administration officials - Blinken, Austin & Harris - have recently demanded Berger turn over the nuclear codes, but Berger refused to even talk with them. They also tried to reach Trump over the matter, but he declined as well. Blinken threatened charges of treason, which is ludicrous, as such charges and ensuing trial would totally expose the fraud of the entire Biden administration. So no nukes for Biden.Source on this nuclear issue are a couple of articles from RealRawNews.com. Many have discredited that source, however I have vetted that source as valid.