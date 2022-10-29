Cyber Security Expert Says TikTok Represents a Specific Risk

https://gnews.org/articles/497892
Summary：TikTok is owned by the Communist China and increasing number of Americans are relying on it for actual news. It's changing the narrative of facts little by little every day, making Americans accept the values shaped by the Chinese Communist Party.
