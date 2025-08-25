BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Muslims Believe Some Parts of The Bible Have Been Changed by Evil Humans and Unseen Spirits
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
47 views • 1 day ago

:::: these are things that have been set straight by the creator in the Qur'an. also we believe Isa known as Jesus peace and blessings be upon him was a Messenger and he was never crucified , god took him up body and soul to him , we believe god has no children, we believe in one god that created humans and unseen spirits, we make no differences between prophets like god has commanded us in chapter 4  the women verse 151, where it says, "And those who believe in Allah and His Messengers and make no distinction between any of them". Also the trinity thing father son holy ghost is inspired by unseen evil spirits. We put our heads on the ground in full submission for the Creator , the all seer. Muslim means submitter to One god , Islam means submission in the will of the creator which is all that's good , Muslims practice Islam, know your creator , check out his titles on the homepage 

Keywords
biblechristiansmuslimsislam
