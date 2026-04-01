Data Centers in Ohio: For Better or For Worse?

Ohio is 4th in the nation in the construction of massive data centers that may bring jobs, but also bring a lot of controversy. Is the reward worth the risks? Tom DeWeese is the founder and president of the American Policy Center, and he's speaking in Cincinnati next week in opposition to these data centers. He will join us live at 7:30. And then at 8:00? You already know! It's Kirsanow time!



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