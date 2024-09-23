Someone with six qualities is unable to enter the sure path … even when listening to the true teaching.





A Discourse of the Buddha - AN 6.86 Āvaraṇasutta: Obstacles





“Mendicants, someone with six qualities is unable to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities even when listening to the true teaching. What six? They’re obstructed by deeds, defilements, or results. And they’re faithless, unenthusiastic, and witless. Someone with these six qualities is unable to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities, even when listening to the true teaching.





Someone with six qualities is able to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities when listening to the true teaching. What six? They’re not obstructed by deeds, defilements, or results. And they’re faithful, enthusiastic, and wise. Someone with these six qualities is able to enter the sure path with regards to skillful qualities when listening to the true teaching.”





Read this translation of Aṅguttara Nikāya 6.86 Āvaraṇasutta: Obstacles by Bhikkhu Sujato on SuttaCentral.net. Or listen on SC-Voice.net. Or explore the Pali on DigitalPaliReader.online.





Or read a translation in Deutsch, বাংলা, Bahasa Indonesia, 日本語, မြန်မာဘာသာ, Português, Русский, සිංහල, ไทย, Tiếng Việt, or 汉语. Learn how to find your language.





